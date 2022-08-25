Lifestyle Pets PetSmart's New 'Hocus Pocus' Collection Lets You Dress Your Pet Like the Most Famous Sanderson Sister Hocus Pocus 2 starts streaming on Disney+ next month By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: PetSmart PetSmart is getting in the Halloween spirit early this year! The pet care company dropped a new line of Hocus Pocus-themed toys and a Halloween costume for both dogs and cats resembling Bette Midler's Winifred, complete with the curly red wig. The line is inspired by the 1993 hit Disney original movie, which will be followed by its sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, streaming September 30 on Disney+. Along with the prototypical cat toys designed in the Hocus Pocus color palette and theme, the collection features items referencing the film, including a Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus wave cat scratcher and toys like the Binx Crinkle Sack, the Sanderson Sisters Flyer, the Billy Teaser Wand, and the Black Flame Candle Cat Kicker. PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus Winifred Dog and Cat Costume, $36.99; petsmart.com Everything to Know About 'Hocus Pocus 2' The line also has clothing and accessories for pets, such as a ″Trouble is Brewing″ cat collar, an ″I Smell Children″ bandana cat collar, and a dog tee featuring the Hocus Pocus logo. Hocus Pocus 2 picks up about 30 years after the original leaves off, reuniting Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for a brand new story set in Salem, Massachusetts. Earlier this summer, The Home Depot launched its own gear pegged to the film, a set of inflatables resembling the stars. You can shop highlights from the PetSmart Hocus Pocus collection below — your pets will enjoy them just as much as you'll enjoy the sequel. PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Purple Wave Cat Scratcher, $11.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus Binx Crinkle Sack Toy, $12.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Flyer Cat Toy 3-Pack, $9.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus Billy Teaser Wand Cat Toy, $7.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus Black Flame Candle Cat Kicker Toy, $9.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus "Trouble Is Brewing" Cat Collar, $9.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus "I Smell Children" Easy-Release Bandana Cat Collar, $9.99; petsmart.com PetSmart Buy It! Petsmart Hocus Pocus Dog Tee, $14.99; petsmart.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.