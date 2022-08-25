PetSmart's New 'Hocus Pocus' Collection Lets You Dress Your Pet Like the Most Famous Sanderson Sister

Hocus Pocus 2 starts streaming on Disney+ next month

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
Photo: PetSmart

PetSmart is getting in the Halloween spirit early this year!

The pet care company dropped a new line of Hocus Pocus-themed toys and a Halloween costume for both dogs and cats resembling Bette Midler's Winifred, complete with the curly red wig. The line is inspired by the 1993 hit Disney original movie, which will be followed by its sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, streaming September 30 on Disney+.

Along with the prototypical cat toys designed in the Hocus Pocus color palette and theme, the collection features items referencing the film, including a Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus wave cat scratcher and toys like the Binx Crinkle Sack, the Sanderson Sisters Flyer, the Billy Teaser Wand, and the Black Flame Candle Cat Kicker.

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

The line also has clothing and accessories for pets, such as a ″Trouble is Brewing″ cat collar, an ″I Smell Children″ bandana cat collar, and a dog tee featuring the Hocus Pocus logo.

Hocus Pocus 2 picks up about 30 years after the original leaves off, reuniting Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for a brand new story set in Salem, Massachusetts.

Earlier this summer, The Home Depot launched its own gear pegged to the film, a set of inflatables resembling the stars.

You can shop highlights from the PetSmart Hocus Pocus collection below — your pets will enjoy them just as much as you'll enjoy the sequel.

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

PetSmart Hocus Pocus Halloween Costumes
PetSmart

