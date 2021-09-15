Hilton and Mars Petcare Team Up to 'Set a New Standard' for Pet-Friendly Hotels

As part of the partnership between Mars Petcare and Hilton, all Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites will be pet-friendly by January 1, 2022.

Next time you plan a trip with a hotel stay, think about bringing your pet with you.

On Wednesday, Mars Petcare announced that they have teamed up with Hilton "to set a new standard for pet-friendly travel." This project involves the two companies using insights from Mars Petcare's Better Cities for Pets program to create new pet-friendly programs and perks for Hilton guests.

This new take on pet-friendly travel will first be available at Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton. As part of the effort, by January 1, 2022, Homewood Suites will join Home2 Suites in being a 100% pet-friendly brand across all its properties. Both hotel brands will also introduce consistent pet fees, starting at $50 per stay, by January 1, 2022.

"Pets are an integral part of many of our guests' families, and we're proud to collaborate with Mars Petcare on the journey to become pet hero brands," Bill Duncan, the global head of all suites and focused service brands at Hilton, shared in a statement. "Our Extended Stay brands offer a home away from home for travelers, and their pets, especially with our spacious accommodations. We look forward to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality by creating a more inclusive and seamless travel experience for our guests and their furry friends."

Hilton Hotel Pet Plan Credit: Mars Petcare

Once Hilton's Extended Stay brands are fully pet-friendly at the start of 2022, there will be over 800 hotels available to travelers adventuring with their pets between Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites. As part of Mars Petcare and Hilton's partnership, Mars Petcare will continue to work with Hilton to develop new ways to make hotel stays more enjoyable for pets.

Starting September 15, guests at select Homewood Suites and Hom2 Suites will experience one of the partnership's perks by getting early access to Mars Petcare's digital service pilot program. Through the program, those traveling with pets can receive expert tips on how to help pets adjust to new environments, along with answers to pet health and behavioral questions that may come up during their stay.