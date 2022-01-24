Hilton partnered with Mars Petcare to make their extended stay brands — Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites — pet-friendly at over 800 locations

Hilton's Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites Are Now '100% Pet-Friendly' in the U.S. and Canada

Pets will travel, and now they have more places than ever to visit.

On Jan. 21, Hilton announced in a release that its extend-stay brands Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites are now "100% pet-friendly" in the U.S. and Canada. This milestone was made possible by Hilton's partnership with Mars Petcare.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hilton used insights from Mars Petcare's Better Cities for Pets program to shape the new pet-friendly perks available to guests at Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites. Along with having over 800 locations to choose from, pet owners visiting one of these brands in the U.S. or Canada can book knowing there is a flat $50 pet fee at all properties.

Visting pets will be treated to their own amenities during their stays, including green spaces, front desk treats, and free waste bags. Meanwhile, pet owners will have on-demand access to Mars Petcare experts via the internet or phone. These experts can provide tourists with tips on packing for their pets, caring for their furry friends on the road, helping animals acclimate to new settings, and more. Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites team members can also assist pet owners by providing recommendations for dog parks, pet-friendly restaurants and shopping, and vet clinics.