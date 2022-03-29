“Night night angel ♥️🌕✨I know it’s endless 🦴🦴s up there for you!” Duff wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Tuesday

Hilary Duff Mourns Loss of 'Sweet' Dog Jak: 'Lucky to Get Almost 2 Decades with You'

Hilary Duff is grieving the loss of her "sweet" dog Jak.

The How I Met Your Father star, 34, revealed the news in a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram on Tuesday, captioning a carousel of photos, "Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine."

"We won't miss you peeing all over the house or barking all night…but I was so lucky to get almost two decades with you!!" Duff continued. "You watched me bring all my babies home. You, Lola, and Dubie taught me so much responsibility before having these human babies and you sure gave me a lot of comfort and love when I needed it the most!"

"Night night angel ♥️🌕✨I know it's endless 🦴🦴s up there for you! Say Hi to the OG pack. Love you guys," the Lizzie McGuire alum concluded the post.

Duff's HIMYF costars offered their condolences to the actress in the comment section of the post, with Kim Catrall writing, "😢 Sending love and god speed….KCx," while Franscia Raisa chimed in with, "The sweetest ❤️❤️."

In 2016, Duff mourned the loss of her French bulldog, Beau, whom she brought home in 2014. "It's really true that we never know what the day will bring us," the Younger alum wrote in part on Instagram. "I am shattered in a million pieces today because my baby Frenchie Beau has gone to doggy heaven this afternoon."

Just two years later, the mom of three sadly revealed that her Bernese Mountain dog, Bubois, had died at 10 years old.

"I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today," Duff wrote in part in her farewell message.