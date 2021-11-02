Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Family Cat Emilio Is Missing amid Rust Shooting Fallout: 'So Upset'

The mom of six shared that she's looking for her family's lost cat amid an 'intense' time at home following husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust

Hilaria Baldwin is asking for help finding her lost cat.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old shared a recent photo of the Baldwin family feline, Emilio, and alerted her over 935,000 followers that the pet had gone missing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We can't find our cat, Emilio. If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar," the mom of six wrote on Instagram.

Hilaria often shares photos and videos of Emilio, a Bengal cat, on social media. Most recently, she posted a "riveting" picture of the feline staring at her.

Hilaria Baldwin cat missing Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

She also shared a video of Emilio playing with the outlet protectors she had placed throughout her home.

"Been finding him playing with the outlet protectors … first time we caught him in the act. I have trouble getting these out … Mr. Emilio Cookie is like: it's as easy as 1, 2, 3 💨," she wrote at the time.

Hilaria did not mention when or how the family cat went missing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The sad news of Emilio's disappearance comes just days after Hilaria shared that parenting has been challenging since her husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film, Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday," Hilaria captioned an Instagram carousel of photos of the family celebrating Halloween.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident involving Alec that occurred on the set of the Western film on Oct. 21, a source tells PEOPLE that the three-time Emmy Award winner is leaning on his wife and kids.