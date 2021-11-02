Hilaria Baldwin revealed earlier Tuesday that their cat Emilio had gone missing amid an "intense" time at home following husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film Rust

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Cat Has Been Found as Family Says They've Been 'Harassed' by Media

Hilaria Baldwin has found her pet cat after the feline went missing.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 37-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of the cat, named Emilio, lying on a towel in a carrier. In the caption, she revealed that they had been able to find Emilio with the help of friends and loved ones.

"Thank you to all of those who helped. I'm so grateful, beyond words," she wrote. She added that she would not be mentioning anyone who helped look for Emilio by name "because the paparazzi and tabloid media are calling every single connection to us, and I don't want you to be harassed too, in their frenzy to make more money."

She continued her caption with a plea for photographers and reporters to understand the "dangerous" situations she and her family have been put in recently.

"As I write this, there are people, taking my picture, through the trees of the property we are staying at," she wrote. "They have not respected our ask to have space, even after the interview we pulled over to do the other day. We have been chased around in cars—with our children. Several scary moments…this is dangerous. Please listen."

She concluded the caption by saying that Emilio appeared to have a broken leg but seemed "alert," adding: "Fingers crossed he will pull through."

Hilaria had alerted her over 935,000 followers that Emilio had gone missing earlier on Tuesday, posting several photos and videos of the cat.

"We can't find our cat, Emilio. If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar," the mom of six wrote on Instagram.

Hilaria did not mention when or how the family cat went missing.

The news of Emilio's disappearance came just days after Hilaria shared that parenting has been challenging since her husband Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting on the set of his film, Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday," Hilaria captioned an Instagram carousel of photos of the family celebrating Halloween.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident involving Alec that occurred on the set of the Western film on Oct. 21, a source told PEOPLE that the three-time Emmy Award winner is leaning on his wife and kids.