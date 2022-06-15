Hilaria Baldwin Introduces New Family Kitten in Adorable Video: 'Meet Camila Valenciana Azul' 

"I'm truly a cat lady🐱🐱🐱," Baldwin captioned a clip of her family's new four-legged friend on Instagram Tuesday

Hilaria Baldwin is welcoming a new furry friend to the family!

On Tuesday, the yoga enthusiast, 38, shared a cute video of the Baldwin bunch's new kitten, which showed the little cutie's head adorably popping out of Baldwin's shirt as she introduced her to her fans.

Noting that her kids "named" the cat, she wrote in the Instagram caption, "Meet Camila Valenciana Azul."

"We love her so…and the bigger kittens are getting there," Baldwin explained in the clip. "She's a charcoal bengal and siblings with our other two…Emilio is a brown, Cayetana is a snow…got pretty much the whole bengal rainbow now😹."

"I'm truly a cat lady🐱🐱🐱," she added.

In the short video, Camila can also be seen interacting and playing with her toys, as well as one of her siblings.

Last November, Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, announced they welcomed another kitten from Bengals Embrace in Long Island, New York.

"We have a new member of our very large human and fur family…the kids have named her Cayetana Magdalena Baldwin😂," Hilaria wrote at the time.

"Fits right in with her brother cats with their pastry middle name (Emilio Cookie and Antonio Cupcake 🤷🏻‍♀️)," she added.

Prior to the announcement last year, Hilaria revealed that her cat Emilio had briefly gone missing.

However, hours later, Hilaria shared that she was able to track down the furry feline with some help. Upon being reunited with her cat, she added that Emilio appeared to have a broken leg but seemed "alert."

"Fingers crossed he will pull through," she continued on Instagram. "Thank you to all of those who helped. I'm so grateful, beyond words."

Earlier this year, the mom of 6 shared the happy news that Emilio had been freed from his cage following a tough few months of recovery.

"Escaped the house, hit by a car, found by some amazing people, taken such good care of by amazing vets…months in a cage to limit his movement," Hilaria wrote in a video on Instagram in January.