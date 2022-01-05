Hilaria Baldwin made the happy announcement on Instagram Tuesday, showcasing Emilio — the family's beloved Bengal cat who briefly went missing in November

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Cat Is 'Healed' After Escaping and Being Hit by Car: 'So Grateful'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's cat is feeling better following a few tough months.

The 37-year-old mom of six made the happy announcement on Instagram Tuesday, showcasing Emilio — the family's beloved Bengal cat who briefly went missing in November.

"Emilio is free from his cage!" Hilaria wrote. "Escaped the house, hit by a car, found by some amazing people, taken such good care of by amazing vets…months in a cage to limit his movement. Now he is healed and we are all so grateful and happy✨."

In November, the yoga instructor posted a plea for help on Instagram, alerting her 941,000 followers that her fur baby had gone missing, though it was unclear how or when.

"We can't find our cat, Emilio. If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He's microchipped but no collar," she shared at the time.

Hours later, Hilaria revealed that with the help of family and friends, she was able to track down the furry feline. Upon reuniting with her cat, she added that Emilio appeared to have a broken leg but seemed "alert."

"Fingers crossed he will pull through," she continued her update on Instagram. "Thank you to all of those who helped. I'm so grateful, beyond words."

The news of Emilio's disappearance came as Hilaria shared other struggles that the family had been facing since Alec's accidental shooting on the set of his film, Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in October.

In her update after Emilio was found, she added that she would not be mentioning anyone who helped look for the cat by name "because the paparazzi and tabloid media are calling every single connection to us, and I don't want you to be harassed too, in their frenzy to make more money."

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Over the past several months, the couple has kept focused on their family, "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons," a source told PEOPLE.