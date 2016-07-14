Hikers Save Dog Swept Away in Colorado Creek
Stanley got stuck under a log jam with only his head above water
Up the creek is where Stanley found himself while on a walk with his owner in Colorado on Monday.
According to a Facebook post shared by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the pup got stuck under a log jam and a pair of good Samaritans came to his aid when his owner couldn’t locate him.
While the dog was cooling off in Saint Vrain Creek, “he was swept away and his owner searched for an hour for him, to no avail,” the post said.
His owner, Jason, who was no doubt worried, left the scene to call on the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for help — and that’s when two other hikers became heroes.
“As rescuers were arriving, Andy and Jennifer, who were also hiking in the area, heard Stanley whimpering and barking for help, he was pinned under a log jam with only his head above the water,” the post said. “Jennifer and Andy pulled Stanley to safety and he was reunited with a very grateful Jason.”
Facebook photos show Stanley, the rescuers, and the dog’s owner smiling after the rescue.
“Thank you Andy and Jennifer for helping out a dog in need!” the post said.