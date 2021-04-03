Over 13,000 Pet Owners Are Wondering Where This Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Has Been All Their Lives

Profile Menu
Proper grooming is essential for keeping your pet clean and healthy, but most pets (and some owners) dread the maintenance process. If your dog or cat hates getting brushed and you equally hate cleaning up their excess fur, try the $16 Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, recommended by over 35,000 Amazon shoppers.
The fur-eliminating brush has bristles made of "fine bent wire," per the brand, which help to get deep into your pet's topcoat and undercoat without hurting them. The bristles effectively remove dander, knots, dirt, loose hair, and matted hair on cats and dogs — no matter their hair thickness. The brush not only makes your pet look better, it also provides a gentle massage that can promote blood circulation, making them feel better, too.
Buy It! Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, $15.99; amazon.com
Effective fur-removing pet brushes aren't a groundbreaking concept, but what really sets this tool apart is its self-cleaning feature. Once you're done brushing your pet, simply press the button on the handle to retract the bristles into the brush, immediately releasing the trapped pet fur. You'll no longer need to pull out clumps of hair manually (and risk stabbing yourself with the bristles in the process).
Self-proclaimed "lazy" pet parents and owners of "difficult dogs" agree that the Hertzko brush is easy, effective, pain-free, and animal-approved. Shoppers with arthritis also love that the sturdy, cushioned handle is "easy to grab."
"This is the most fabulous product I have ever purchased in all my years of shopping with Amazon," one reviewer who left five stars writes. "This brush does exactly what it says it's going to do without problems… the quality and the design are wonderful."
Another calls it "the best dog brush they've found," but perhaps the most succinct review comes from this cat owner: "Where has this thing been all my life?!"
If you're looking for a brush that breezes through grooming and cleanup, grab the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush now.
