Over 13,000 Pet Owners Are Wondering Where This Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Has Been All Their Lives

The fur-eliminating brush has bristles made of "fine bent wire," per the brand, which help to get deep into your pet's topcoat and undercoat without hurting them. The bristles effectively remove dander, knots, dirt, loose hair, and matted hair on cats and dogs — no matter their hair thickness. The brush not only makes your pet look better, it also provides a gentle massage that can promote blood circulation, making them feel better, too.