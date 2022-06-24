Act Fast: The Most Popular Dog and Cat Brush on Amazon Is Half-Off Right Now

Hertzko's brush has fine, bent-wire bristles that are able to get deep into your pet's coat and even grooms the undercoat without aggravating their skin. Many of the thousands of rave reviews written by pet owners mention that their favorite part of the brush, however, is that after you've finished grooming your animal you can simply press a button to retract the bristles, allowing you to easily dump all of the hair and debris you've accumulated straight into the trash.