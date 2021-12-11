This Beloved Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Was Updated for Dogs with Sensitive Skin, and It's Only $18
Ask any pet parent about their favorite products for their beloved best friend and they'll be sure to spout off a list of brand names they're dedicated to. When it comes to our pets, we're loyal not only to them but to the food, toys, and wellness accessories that keep them happy and healthy, too. That's certainly true when it comes to their grooming products, since these tools can sometimes be dangerous to wield in an untrained hand.
One of those grooming products that dog and cat owners alike have trusted for several years is the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush, which has earned five-star ratings from more than 48,000 Amazon shoppers. Now, the brand has released an update to its tried and true brush that's specifically designed to be gentle (yet effective) on pets with sensitive skin. The main difference here is that the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Sensitive Skin has tiny plastic balls covering the end of each fine bent wire bristle to ensure that no scratching or irritation happens as a result of a good brushing.
Those brush bristles get deep into your pet's topcoat and undercoat to ensure that there are no knots or mats left behind while remaining gentle. The brush is great for cats and dogs with all different levels of hair thickness, and removes dander, dirt, and loose hair as well. Hertzko says that the brush also gives pets a nice massage, especially with the protective tips on the brush tines, that can promote blood circulation and relax pets that are typically anxious during grooming sessions. One of the best features of both brushes, however, is that they're self-cleaning. With just the push of a button, all of the hair gathered during the brushing process is ejected cleanly.
"I have bought so many brushes for my fur babies but none are as great as this one," one happy customer noted. "Easy for my worn out hands to hold [and] gentle enough for my dogs' sensitive skin. It can lock in the open or closed position with the push of a button. When you close it, ALL the hair pops right off without touching at all. I've never had a brush clean this easily, ever. Highly recommend."
Another added that the brush is "ridiculously easy to clean" compared with other models that might require additional tools or fingers to completely clear the hair.
