Everything from This Beloved Pets Brand on Amazon Is on Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers

Shopping around online for the best leash, dog hair brush, or pet ear cleaner can be exhausting, since there are thousands of products and pets sales to sift through. But the PEOPLE Shopping Event and Hertzko, a pet supply company that routinely receives five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, are here to help. By entering the promo code 20PEOPLEPETS at checkout, you can unlock an exclusive 20 percent discount on all of Hertzko’s pets products.
Among the dozens of Hertzko items for sale on Amazon, we selected the six that shoppers love the most, like the Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, a fur-eliminating brush with over 38,400 five-star ratings that has bristles made of "fine bent wire" to help get deeply but gently into your pet's topcoat and undercoat. The 20 percent discount also applies to the Electric Dog Nail Grinder, which has earned more than 3,200 five-star reviews. Shoppers say it’s quiet, easy to use, and the “perfect alternative to clippers” for their pups.
Shop Hertzko Pet Supplies on Sale at Amazon:
- Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $14.78 with code 20PEOPLEPETS (orig. $18.49)
- Electric Dog Nail Grinder, $18.39 with code 20PEOPLEPETS (orig. $22.99)
- Heavy Duty Retractable Dog Leash, $15.99 with code 20PEOPLEPETS (orig. $19.99)
- Soft Pet Brush, $11.19 with code 20PEOPLEPETS (orig. $13.99)
- Mat Remover Grooming Comb, $13.59 with code 20PEOPLEPETS (orig. $16.99)
- Pet Bath & Massage Brush, $11.99 with code 20PEOPLEPETS (orig. $14.99)
The Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush is a product that can practically sell itself at this point thanks to more than 13,800 five-star reviews from pet owners on Amazon. Use the fur-eliminating brush for both cats and dogs on all different levels of hair thickness to remove dander, knots, dirt, and loose and even matted hair. Hertzko says that the brush also gives pets a nice massage that can promote blood circulation.
“This is the most fabulous product I have ever purchased in all my years of shopping with Amazon," one reviewer writes. "This brush does exactly what it says it's going to do without problems…the quality and the design are wonderful."
If you’re caught in the pet parent purgatory of both too afraid to cut your dog or cat’s nails yourself but also sick of shelling out cash at the groomer, the Electric Dog Nail Grinder is a safe and effective way to trim those claws. The grinder has three different openings to trim the nails of pets large, medium, and small, allowing you to see and control how much of the nail is being trimmed.
The “super mute motor” is ideal for pets who are easily spooked by loud noises, and it has a cordless, rechargeable design to buff nails wherever you and your pet are most comfortable. “It was very quiet and quickly and painlessly filed their nails down!” one shopper writes. “Perfect alternative to clippers!”
Training a dog to walk on a leash can feel like a challenge; training a dog to not run away from you when he’s off the leash can feel impossible. A key tool to train your dog for both is a retractable leash with a super long lead, like the Hertzko Heavy Duty Retractable Dog Leash. “I think this is just fantastic for leash training for my small dog and my larger one!” a reviewer writes. “I highly recommend this item!”
This strong and durable nylon leash is 16 feet long, can withstand the pull of a 110-pound dog, and gives pet owners the ability to pump the breaks or give their dog more slack with the flick of a switch.
Having sensitive skin can mean that something as simple as brushing your hair is painful, so imagine how it must feel for pets with sensitive skin who can’t quite understand why they’re so uncomfortable with brushing. The Hertzko Soft Pet Brush, which has soft and gentle plastic bristles with rounded tips (so they won't cause more damage), might be the solution.
One reviewer started using it after a pet dermatologist said that a “metal brush and comb from the groomer was the culprit” of their pup’s persistent skin issues. “I bought this brush for the groomer to use instead,” they continue. “This brush is gentle but STILL brushes effectively. My groomer told me, he's been in the business for years, and had NEVER seen an infection clear so immediately and long lasting. I gave him my brush and ordered another for myself. DEFINITELY recommend.”
Removing matted fur without hurting your pet (or giving them an “Edward Scissorhands”-level haircut) is tough. If your pet’s fur mats, you need the Hertzko Mat Remover Grooming Comb. The sharp teeth on this comb gently shear away terrible tangles but aren’t scary to use thanks to outside edges that are rounded and safe to touch.
One reviewer who owns a rescue cat with long hair writes that their cat was “actually enjoying the process” and that they were able to “get him almost completely mat-free in one session! It was easy on both myself and the cat and SO much safer and easier than trying to use scissors, and way better than clipping. I totally recommend these!”
Some dogs love the water and can’t wait to dive in — even into the tub. Others take one look at their owner walking into the bathroom and bolt in the other direction. While this Hertzko Pet Bath & Massage Brush can’t magically transform your pet into one who loves to be bathed, it can help make the process a little more enjoyable and efficient.
One reviewer writes that while their German Shepherd “hates a bath,” the dog “loves to be brushed” and “was a good boy for his bath for once!” They go on to include that the brush also “picks up tons of shed hair but it is super-easy to remove.”
