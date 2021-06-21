This Beloved Self-Cleaning Pet Brush Is on Sale for $15 During Amazon Prime Day
There are many different aspects of pet parenting that, unless you're living it, don't immediately come to mind. One of those important responsibilities is properly grooming a dog or cat to make sure they have healthy, clean coats. This can be quite the hassle if your furry friend absolutely hates being bathed or brushed, and it can be expensive to make frequent trips to the groomer. Plus, cleaning up all that hair once you're done is a pain in the butt.
The best solution Amazon shoppers found is this Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush - and it's on sale for only $15 for Amazon Prime Day. The fur-eliminating brush with over 40,400 five-star ratings has bristles made of "fine-bent wire" to help get deeply but gently into your pet's topcoat and undercoat. It's meant to be used on both cats and dogs with all different levels of hair thickness to remove dander, knots, dirt, loose and even matted hair. Hertzko says that the brush also gives pets a nice massage that can promote blood circulation.
Buy It! Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush, $15.19 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Shoppers say they love that it's a high-quality product that does exactly what it says it will - comb your pet free of hair without leaving a huge mess behind
"This is the most fabulous product I have ever purchased in all my years of shopping with Amazon," one reviewer writes. "This brush does exactly what it says it's going to do without problems… the quality and the design are wonderful."
Another reviewer writes that the brush "is amazing!" and that it "takes care of a good amount of my dog's fur in one brush." The shopper says the brush's design that holds all their dog's hair inside the brush "until I push the button and it falls out is genius! It took no time at all to brush my dog, she looks amazing and there was little to no mess with flyaways. I could not be happier and honestly this makes brushing my dog less of a chore."
If you're in the market for a brush that makes grooming time an enjoyable and mess-free experience for both you and your best four-legged friend, pick up the Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush while it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day.