Pet Owners Swear by This 'Quiet' and 'Gentle' Electric Dog Nail Trimmer That's on Sale for Just $17

Pet lovers are known to spoil their "babies," but there's one area of care that can throw even the most dedicated owner for a major loop: nail trimming. Dogs and cats tend to hate it and their owners don't exactly love to do it, either. Fortunately, nearly 5,800 Amazon pet parents found a product that makes it a whole lot easier — and it's on sale.

The Hertzko Electric Nail Grinder is the best-selling pet nail trimmer on Amazon. Happy reviewers say it runs quiet and doesn't scare pups with an ominous sound, and that it "works like a dream." As any pet owner will agree, trips to the groomer or vet aren't cheap, but after only a few uses, this nail trimmer "pays for itself," according to shoppers. And right now, it's on sale for $17.

The "ultra-durable" diamond stone bit grinding wheel on the end of this trimmer is built tough to polish and trim the nails of your dog or cat, no matter how thick they might be, while keeping them safe and free from injury. The wheel rotates via an internal motor at a quiet but fast speed, ensuring that nails are trimmed and buffed without leaving behind any sharp pieces. The battery lasts up to 2.5 hours, and it comes with a charger, too.

The grinder, according to the brand, is far superior to traditional nail clippers because it places far less stress and pressure on nails and reduces the risk of cutting too deep, cracking nails, or bleeding.

One reviewer called the nail grinder an :excellent product," and added that after their skittish dog allowed them to use it, their nails "came out just beautiful." They shared that the product is "so quiet and so gentle," that their dogs didn't mind the at-home grooming session. "I'm very impressed," they wrote.

Another shopper said that they were initially skeptical that this "great product" would be powerful enough for their dog's nails but added that they were "pleasantly surprised" by the results. They wrote that it's been a "painless process for everyone involved."

Skip the vet or groomer visit and start pampering your pet at home for less by ordering the Hertzko Electric Nail Grinder while it's still on sale at Amazon today.

