Loyal Dog Helps Rescuers Locate Missing Owner in Texas: 'He's Our Hero'

"That dog had no leash, no collar, and stayed by her side for three days, and that just shows you the loyalty the dog has," the owner's son said

Dog Saves Woman Missing for Days in Park. Sherry Noppe vanished Tuesday after taking her dog for a walk.

Dog Saves Woman Missing for Days in Park. Sherry Noppe vanished Tuesday after taking her dog for a walk.

A dog is being hailed a hero after helping rescuers find his owner, who went missing on May 3 from Katy, a suburb of Houston, Texas, while on a walk with the pet.

Sherry Noppe was found early Friday morning after her black Labrador retriever alerted rescuers to her location in the woods, according to a tweet from the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Constable Ted Heap "is relieved to report Sherry Noppe, missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park. She was located at approx. 3 am Friday by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods," according to the post.

"It's a small miracle that she's alive after being missing for so long," Heap shared in a follow-up tweet. "Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Thank you to @TexasEquuSearch along with the army of searchers who never gave up."

Noppe was treated for dehydration as well as cuts and bruises at a local hospital after authorities located her, according to her family.

"She's doing surprisingly well for how long she's been out there and the conditions that we were expecting," Noppe's daughter Courtney said at a press conference about her mother's rescue. "The heat. The rain. We're very grateful."

Noppe's children also appreciate Max's efforts to save their mother.

"He saved her life," Courtney said, and her brother Justin added, "He's our hero."

Dog Saves Woman Missing for Days in Park. Sherry Noppe vanished Tuesday after taking her dog for a walk. Credit: Find Sherry/Facebook

"That dog had no leash, no collar, and stayed by her side for three days," Justin said. "And that just shows you the loyalty the dog has."

Authorities found Noppe — who was recently diagnosed with dementia — after an extensive three-day search of the wooded, 2,700-acre George Bush Park. Rescuers were able to locate Noppe and Max after turning off their ATVs and hearing the dog's barks, according to KHOU.

Noppe's children believe their mother remained in the same location, about two miles from her home, throughout the ordeal. Rescuers found Noppe and Max about 50 to 100 yards into the woods off a trail, the outlet reported.

Dog Saves Woman Missing for Days in Park. Sherry Noppe vanished Tuesday after taking her dog for a walk. Credit: Find Sherry/Facebook

"The person out there I knew who was searching for her informed me they had found her and I didn't believe it," Courtney said at the press conference. "I said I want a picture and I got that picture and I started calling everyone, and it's the greatest news I could have ever gotten."

"I'm grateful for them not giving up, for pushing on," she added of the group who searched for her mother. "They really were committed."

"It's been a blessing to us to bring our mother home on Mother's Day — this weekend's going to be very special for us," Justin added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Justin also shared the sentimental connection the family has to Max.

"Max was our brother's dog. He passed away two years ago," Justin said. "He's the last thing that we really have of him. To get them both back is a silver lining."