Hero Pup Recovering from Stab Wound After Protecting Home During Attempted Burglary

Buddy, who suffered a stab wound in one of his back legs, is expected to fully recover

A 7-month-old German shepherd from Darwin, Australia, is being hailed a hero after suffering a stab wound during an attempted burglary.

Security guard Mobin Pour Nowrouz and his pregnant partner Yuni were asleep in their home when the attempted break-in happened at about 9:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Australia’s ABC News, who spoke with Nowrouz.

The 26-year-old said he was awoken by his partner’s parents some time after the incident happened and found Buddy in a pool of blood. The dog, who had been stabbed in one of his back legs, is expected to make a full recovery, the report said.

“He’s a hero,” Nowrouz told ABC. “Me and my partner were inside, she’s four-months’ pregnant … If Buddy wasn’t there they might have just broken into the house, woken us up and stabbed us.”

A witness told Nowrouz he saw five young people running from the property. Police are hoping more witnesses come forward.

Even before this incident, Nowrouz knew he had a special pup on his hands. “He means so much [to me],” he said. “Every fortnight when I get paid I have to first buy his food and then do my own shopping.”

Someone concerned about the expenses piling up for the couple has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Buddy’s medical bills, and the page has already raised over $6,000.