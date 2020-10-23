Kilo the police dog was able to track the missing child along a creek to a neighbor's property

Hero Police Dog Locates 2-Year-Old Iowa Boy Who Wandered From Home, Finds Him With Family Dog

Thanks to Kilo the police dog, one Iowa family can rest easy knowing that their 2-year-old son is safe after wandering from home.

The Mason City family contacted authorities on Tuesday when their little boy went missing from his family's rural home. The family also reported that their dog had gone missing around the same time, according to the Globe Gazette.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies and the Mason City and Worth County K-9 units responded to the incident and began to use a drone to help find the toddler.

However, it was Mason City police officer Duane Kemna and his police dog Kilo that were eventually successful in locating the boy.

The officer and Kilo were able to track the boy along a creek and to a neighbor's property, where the toddler was found sitting on a cinder block with the family dog by his side — another canine hero in this story.

Officials reported that the young boy had taken off his wet shoes, socks, and coat but did not require any medical attention.

According to the Gazette, the boy was reunited with his family soon after being found.

After the Mason City Police Department shared the good news of the boy's return on Facebook, several users thanked the officer and Kilo the police dog for their hard work.

"What an awesome outcome thank goodness for our k nine officers," one person wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.