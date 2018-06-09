Hero Pit Bull Saves Family from Building Fire and Pulls Baby to Safety Using the Child's Diaper

A quick-thinking pit bull is being called a hero for saving a baby after a fire broke out at a Stockton, California, apartment.

When flames enveloped Nana Chaichanhda’s residence on June 3, her 8-month-old dog Sasha alerted Chaichanhda and the rest of their family.

“I open [the backdoor the dog was banging on] and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is not like her,’ ” the dog owner told multiple local news outlets on Friday.

It is then that Chaichanhda realized there was a fire in her building.

Fox 40

By the time, Chaichanhda headed to the bedroom to get her 7-month-old daughter, Sasha had sprung into action.

“She had already had my baby by the diaper and was dragging her off the bed. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are you doing?’ ” she recalled.

“It meant a lot. I owe her everything. If it wasn’t for her, I would have still been in bed and things could have taken a worse turn,” the proud dog owner said.

Luckily the fire only reached the family’s attic and did not engulf the entire building. In fact, the blaze occurred on a rare night when left Sasha was left outside, and Chaichanhda said it was likely the reason her family made it out alive.

Chaichanhda also told CBS Los Angeles that she hopes Sasha’s courageous act will help change the negative perception of pit bulls.