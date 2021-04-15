"She got an extra big dinner and lots of cuddles that night," Amy Edmondson said of her beloved dog named Star

Dog Owner Thanks Hero Pit Bull Mix For Rescuing Her from Robbery Attempt: 'My Little Lifesaver'

What a good girl!

A pit bull mix named Star came to her owner's aide when two strangers reportedly attacked the 30-year-old mother of one on April 5.

During a late-night walk in Southend-on-Sea — a coastal town in Essex, England — Amy Edmondson was approached by a man and a woman asking for directions, according to local newspaper The Basildon Canvey Southend Echo.

"While I was talking to the woman, the man just jumped on my back, pushing me to the ground and held a knife to my throat," she told the newspaper. "They kept saying, give me your money, where's your money, we need your money."

During the attack, Edmondson said she feared for her life — and for what might happen to her 9-year-old son. "All I was thinking was that my son was going to grow up without a mum and my dog was going to be without me," she said.

Fortunately, Star didn't have any intention of letting that happen.

Edmondson let go of Star's leash during the attempted robbery, and the canine companion started biting the woman's attackers and "refused" to let go, according to The Mirror.

The mother added that she escaped the robbery attempt by promising her attackers that she would call off Star if they let her go.

"Star saved my life," Edmondson told the U.K. outlet. "It was actually really out of character for her -— she's the most loving little dog usually, she would lick anyone to death."

Edmondson also shared that she expressed her gratitude for Star after the incident by treating her dog to some of her favorite things.