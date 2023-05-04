Hero Dog Who Woke Up Owner During RV Fire Honored With a Medal and Firefighter Helmet

Two-year-old Charlie is being honored as a hero after saving the lives of people in two burning houses

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 4, 2023 08:06 PM
Hero Dog Who Woke Up Owner During RV Fire Gets Honored With a Medal and Firefighter Helmet
Photo: Clovis Fire Department/facebook

This is one good boy. A two-year-old dog is being recognized as the hero he is after saving his owner from a fire.

When a fire broke out at 3 a.m. in an RV in Clovis, Calif., Charlie the Labradoodle woke up his owner Chad McCollum and would not stop barking until he noticed the smoke and flames — and called 911.

"I walk over to the corner of the yard where he's barking and I see the plume of smoke up in the sky and kind of an orange glow," remembered McCollum, according to local news channel ABC-30.

Thanks to Charlie, his owner quickly awakened the people inside the nearby burning homes and rescued them to safety. Ultimately, no one was injured and the fires were extinguished by the Clovis Fire Department and Fresno Fire Department.

Now, Charlie, who is also part Dalmatian, is being honored by the Clovis Fire Department. "Members of the Clovis Fire Department later delivered a fire hat and badge to Charlie as a thank you, and neighbors dropped off a 'medal' for the four-legged hero," the fire department shared in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Hero Dog Who Woke Up Owner During RV Fire Gets Honored With a Medal and Firefighter Helmet
Clovis Fire Department/facebook

Charlie also received some gifts from his owner, according to the fire department, which was "a special treat or two later that day."

"This incident is a great reminder that dogs are amazing," read the statement. Indeed, earlier in February, a three-year-old pit bull and Lab dog rescued its owner's one-year-old daughter from a house fire in Detroit.

"Also, Charlie can't be everywhere at once, so please check that you have working smoke alarms in your home. Good boy Charlie!"

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

