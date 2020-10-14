An Adorable Dog Named Hero Is the Secret Star of the New Dylan O’Brien Movie Love and Monsters
Hero, and Australian Kelpie, stars in Love and Monsters, a new action-adventure movie out on Oct. 16 for premium video on demand and for digital purchase.
A dog named Hero is playing a hero dog in a new movie from Paramount arriving on premium video on demand and for digital purchase on Oct 16.
Hero, an Australian Kelpie, plays the role of Boy in Love and Monsters, an action-adventure movie also starring Dylan O'Brien as Joel Dawson — a young man who survives the Monsterpocalypse and decides to leave the safety of his underground colony to journey through a dangerous, creature-infested world to reunite with his high school sweetheart. While on this daring quest, Joel meets Boy, a dog who is also trying to survive on his own, and they join forces to keep each other safe.
PEOPLE has an exclusive clip on what it was like for Hero and the rest of the cast behind the scenes of Love and Monsters, and it is clear that it is not only O'Brien's character that is smitten with the dog. The human actor and the canine performer quickly built an "incredibly intense" bond on set, according to Zelie Bullen, the lead dog trainer on the film, who also added that while Hero is the principal canine actor in Love and Monsters, dog doubles worked on the movie as well so Hero always had time to relax.
"In all my years of doing what we do, it is probably the strongest real-life, off-camera bond that we have had with one of the animals and one of the actors," Bullen adds in the clip about the friendship between Hero and O'Brien.
Pet lovers can see Hero the professional actor at work alongside O'Brien in Paramount's Love and Monsters when it comes out on Oct. 16 on premium video on demand and for digital purchase.