Brian Myers hopes his experience with Sadie the German shepherd inspires others to adopt their next pet

New Jersey Man Saved From Stroke by His New Rescue Dog, Reunites With Hero Pet

Sadie and her owner are together again!

A few months ago, Brian Myers saved Sadie's life by adopting the German shepherd from the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge after she was surrendered by her previous family. The dog was quick to return the favor, saving Myers's life in late January when the Teaneck, New Jersey man suffered a stroke.

After Sadie's owner collapsed during the stroke, the canine licked his face to wake him up and dragged Myers across the room to his cell phone, allowing him to call for help. The man was taken to a local hospital and later to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation to recover from the health scare, according to NBC New York.

"I don't know how she knew to do it, but that she was able to pull me the way she did, I was so grateful to her," Myers told the outlet. "I live alone, so if she hadn't come and did what she did, I may as well have been worse off than I am right now."

Image zoom Sadie | Credit: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge/Facebook

On Tuesday, Myers was released from the rehab center and Sadie was there waiting for him in the parking lot. The adorable reunion between an eager Sadie, who rushed to her owner's side as soon as she spotted him, and a grateful Myers was caught on camera.

In NBC New York's footage of the moment, Myers can be seen holding back tears as he happily greets his dog. He hopes Sadie's story inspires other to adopt their next pet.

"There are many other dogs there waiting to be somebody's hero," he said.