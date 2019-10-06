Inside the Hero Dog Awards, Where Shannen Doherty, Sarah Michelle Gellar & More Showed Their Puppy Love

By Ben Trivett
October 06, 2019 04:45 PM

1 of 21

Shannen Doherty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Michelle Vicary, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristin Chenoweth and Shannen Doherty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

3 of 21

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Vivica A. Fox

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement

5 of 21

Ally Maki

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel

6 of 21

Beth Stern

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

John Forlenza and Danielle Fishel with K-9 Dax 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Jenna Johnson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement

9 of 21

Lydia Crochet

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Candy Spelling

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter with K-9 Dax

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Sofia Wylie and Piglet

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Trevor Donovan and Piglet

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Anna Barbosa and Gus

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

John Forlenza and K-9 Dax

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Antonio Reese and Alice

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Lori Wells and Piglet

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Leader Dog Lady and Dawn Rudolph

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Sgt. Yeager and Caroline Zeundel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.