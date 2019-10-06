Inside the Hero Dog Awards, Where Shannen Doherty, Sarah Michelle Gellar & More Showed Their Puppy Love
Shannen Doherty
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michelle Vicary, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kristin Chenoweth and Shannen Doherty
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivica A. Fox
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Ally Maki
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Beth Stern
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
John Forlenza and Danielle Fishel with K-9 Dax
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Jenna Johnson
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Lydia Crochet
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Candy Spelling
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter with K-9 Dax
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sofia Wylie and Piglet
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trevor Donovan and Piglet
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Anna Barbosa and Gus
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
John Forlenza and K-9 Dax
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Antonio Reese and Alice
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Lori Wells and Piglet
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leader Dog Lady and Dawn Rudolph
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sgt. Yeager and Caroline Zeundel
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel
Advertisement