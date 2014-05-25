Hero Cat Update: The Attack Dog Has Been Euthanized

The dog who attacked a 4-year-old boy – which lead to a heroic encounter with a cat named Tara – has been euthanized.

Sources at an Bakersfield, California, animal shelter confirm that Scrappy died on Saturday, reports TMZ.

Meanwhile, the brave and stunning Tara has been thrust into the spotlight since the video of the vicious dog attack went viral earlier this month. Just last week, she threw the first pitch at a minor league baseball game (or so she tried) alongside the boy she saved, Jeremy Triantafilo.

“Tara has known Jeremy since before he was born,” mom Erika Triantafilo told PEOPLE. “She used to go on walks with us when I was pregnant. And she used to check in on Jeremy when he was in his crib. They’re great buddies.”