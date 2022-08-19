Hero Cat Saves Owner from Heart Attack by Pounding Paws on Her Chest: 'Very Grateful'

"I do think he saved my life and so does everybody else around me," cat owner Sam Felstead told BBC

By
Published on August 19, 2022 11:35 AM
Sam Felstead
Photo: SWNS

Cats have nine lives, but one recently gave his owner a second chance at life.

During the early hours of Aug. 8, Sam Felstead, 42, suffered a heart attack while sleeping at home in Nottinghamshire, England, BBC reported on Tuesday. Her 7-year-old cat, Billy, seemingly noticed a change in his owner and began jumping on Felstead's chest and meowing as loud as he could.

"He doesn't normally sit with me but he knew something was wrong because he wouldn't leave me alone," Felstead recalled to the outlet. "I do think he saved my life and so does everybody else around me."

"I was a bit shocked; I went to bed and I felt fine. I'd even been out with [my] dogs, and I didn't feel ill or have any pains whatsoever," Felstead added to the India Times. "Suddenly I woke up in the early hours covered in sweat and couldn't move. Billy was on my chest and was meowing loudly in my ear hole."

With Billy's efforts, Felstead woke up, realized she could not move on her right side and asked her mother Karen to help her get to a hospital.

"Mum was quite shocked. I told her [Billy] woke me up and she was even more shocked. You don't hear about that with cats," Felstead told the India Times.

"The doctors said it was a good job I got to hospital in time," she added to BBC.

Felstead stayed in the hospital for three days and underwent an angioplasty. Now on heart medication, she's back to work as a receptionist at Queen's Medical Center in Nottingham.

Sam Felstead
SWNS

Feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile spoke to BBC about what Billy could have been thinking at the moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It could be that the fact he jumped on her and was meowing was a sign of his anxiety," she said to the outlet, adding that the cat probably noticed some physiological changes in his owner.

"I do believe he probably did save her life," the expert stated, "because that's what enabled her to get medical help." She continued, "I wouldn't go down the route of saying he did it on purpose. It was him reacting to the situation."

Sam Felstead
SWNS

According to Felstead, Billy does not seem too bothered about the whole ordeal. "When I came out of hospital he wouldn't go near me for a good few hours, whether I smelt funny from coming out of the hospital I don't know," she told BBC.

"I don't think he has one bit of a clue what's happened," she added. "As long as I feed him, he's not bothered."

Related Articles
Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle of the night that two men were trying to break into the back door of his home, July 29, 2022, in Tupelo, Miss.
Bandit the Hero Cat Helps Stop an Armed Robbery Attempt in Mississippi: 'This Is a Guard Cat'
Blind dog Blaze and his seeing eye cat Satin
Feline Becomes Dog Friend's Guide Cat After Canine Loses His Vision: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Deborah James attends The Best Heroes Awards 2019 at The Bloomsbury Hotel on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Late Dame Deborah James Said She Lived with 'Crippling Panic Attacks' Prior to Her Cancer Diagnosis
Hero Dog
California Woman Praises Dog for Saving Her During Mountain Lion Attack: 'I Owe Her My Life'
Hero Dog Eva Who Saved Owner from Mountain Lion Dies a Month After Attack
Hero Dog Who Saved Owner from Mountain Lion Dies from Injuries Weeks Later: 'We Love You, Eva'
bobcat
Vermont Dog Owner Says She Saved Chihuahua from Bobcat Attack: 'Don't Mess with My Little Baby'
dog saves baby otter
Three-Legged Hero Dog with Cancer Saves Baby Otter from River in Minnesota
Disabled veteran says support dog attacked with an arrow
Alabama Veteran Says His Support Dog Was Attacked with an Arrow: 'He Was Hardly Breathing'
Tom Westerhaus performing CPR on Xavier Rigney, boy who fell in pool
Fast-Thinking Kansas Dad Hops Fence to Save 4-Year-Old Boy With Autism From Drowning in Apartment Pool
brenda richards
English Woman Credits Her Yorkie With Saving Her Life After Dog Helped Her Detect Cancer Early
Brittany Mateiro and Dr. Kashif
Woman Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest on Airplane Reunited with Doctor Who Restarted Her Heart Mid-Flight
missing cat found
Cat Missing 8 Months Reunites with Family After Owner Recognizes Pet's Meow During Phone Call
Pot Roast Instagram
Pot Roast — One of the Most Beloved Cats on TikTok — Has Died, the Pet's Owner Confirms
Apollo the cat
Cat Who Crawled to Safety After Being Hit by Car Finds New Home Following Life-Saving Surgery
cedillo family
Calif. Dad Who Was Unknowingly Having a Heart Attack Saved by His Newborn Daughter: 'Very Scary'
Bridger Walker
Wyoming Boy Who Saved Sister from Dog Attack Hangs With Tom Holland and Zendaya on 'Spider-Man' Set