Herd of About 200 Escaped Goats Roam Calif. Streets: 'Craziest Thing to Happen All Quarantine'

"When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were wreaking havoc on our street," wrote one witness on Twitter, sharing video of the loose animals

These goats aren't exactly poster kids for social distancing.

On Tuesday, residents of one San Jose, California, neighborhood witnessed a sight to behold when some 200 loose goats tore through their streets. The herd of animals escaped a fenced-in area and roamed freely before being wrangled back to safety.

Zach Roelands captured the wild situation on video, posting the clip on Twitter with the caption: "I’m dead 😂☠ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking [sic] havoc on our street."

He added: "This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine

🐐🐐🐐"

Speaking with KNTV, Zach's father Terry Roelands explained that ever since a hill near their home caught fire about 15 years ago, they periodically enlist the goats to clear away the brush throughout the year.

Terry said one of the goats nudged a fence while reaching to eat flowers, leading to other goats to push against the fencing and eventually break free.

According to KNTV, a rancher was able to direct the herd back onto the property in a matter of minutes. Footage of the scenario shows the animals swarming through driveways and munching on flowerbeds as dogs and humans direct them away.

A similar goats-on-the-run situation happened last summer in Issaquah, Washington, startling locals as those animals, too, ran wild down residential streets.

About 250 of the farm animals were clearing vegetation in a nearby forest when they somehow escaped and wandered into the Issaquah Highlands neighborhood, where they ate grass and shrubs along the way.

The company hired to bring the goats in for the vegetation-clearing, Healing Hooves Natural Vegetation Management, told the news outlet KING-5 at the time that “it’s the first and only great escape this year since the herd has been out on the road since May.”