Hen Sums Up Motherhood by Getting Soaked to Protect Her Precious Chicks

Some walk in the rain … others hide under their mom to stay dry.

A group of chicks opted for the latter during a recent rainstorm. Once the heavy drops started to fall, they all rushed to their mom for help.

The hen, who appears to be an experienced parent, thought of a solution quickly. Sacrificing her own comfort, the mother bird lifted her wings and offered her chicks a temporary canopy.

The chicks didn’t think twice about seeking cover. All of the babies crowded under Mom, letting out chirps of irritation about the current weather condition.

Even though she is the one that got soaked, Mom didn’t let out a single squawk during the storm, instead opting to protect her chicks and wait for the rain to pass as peacefully as possible.