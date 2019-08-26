Meet Anton! Heidi Klum Welcomes New Puppy into Her Family on National Dog Day

World, meet Anton!

Heidi Klum shared a few precious photos of a new member of their family, puppy Anton.

“We welcome a new Member to our Familie …. please meet ANTON 🐶❤️,” she wrote in the caption for a pair of photos of the family’s new furry friend. The model added the hashtags, “#NationalDogDay #puppy #5andahalfmothsold”

Anton has black fur with a white patch on his chest and one blue eye and one brown eye. While Klum didn’t specify his breed, several fans in the comments mused that he appears to be an Irish wolfhound.

Adopting Anton seems to be one of the first things she and new husband Tom Kaulitz have done since returning from their dreamy Italian honeymoon this summer.

The pair, who began dating in early 2018, tied the knot for a second time in Capri late last month after legally getting married back in February (just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve last year).

Kaulitz quickly became one of the family, and even asked Klum’s daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14, for her hand in marriage.

They said yes, of course — and Kaulitz made his proposal a family affair.

“They went to Mexico before their engagement, around Thanksgiving, and that’s when he started talking to the kids about his plans in secret and it was so hard for them to not tell anyone. They were so excited and happy for their mom,” a friend of Klum told PEOPLE at the time.

“So Tom and the kids together worked on making a breakfast tray for Heidi that had coffee, flowers, and a ring box,” the friend added. “It was important for Tom to have the kids included in the whole thing, so they all brought the tray up to Heidi’s room and surprised her with breakfast in bed and then he proposed.”

The friend said that Klum “loved how he made the kids feel a part of it.”