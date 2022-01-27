This Heated Cat House Keeps Outdoor Pets Warm in Freezing Temperatures, and It's 30% Off at Amazon
A cat's fur coat can only do so much during freezing temperatures, which is why providing shelter for your outdoor kitties is of the utmost importance. Instead of putting out a cardboard box or plastic container and a few blankets, upgrade their setup to something more reliable. Amazon has an abundance of cat houses, but they can cost $100 or more. If you're searching for a budget-friendly option that also provides heat, then the K&H Pet Products Original Outdoor Heated Kitty House is for you. Plus, it's 30 percent off right now, bringing its cost down to less than $70.
More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers back this heated cat bed with perfect five-star ratings and claim it's "worth every penny." The hut measures 19 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 17 inches tall, making it ideal for one or multiple cats. To avoid potential fire hazards, the shelter includes a warming cat bed that's water-resistant and meets USA electrical safety standards. The heating pad is always on when plugged in and uses dual thermostats to warm your kitty to their natural body temperature. (Note that the bed won't feel warm to the touch unless your cat is actively using the bed.) It also features removable clear door flaps on both exits to accommodate various seasons and different feline personalities, as some cats prefer completely enclosed spaces while others might be too timid to enter.
Buy It! K&H Pet Products Original Outdoor Heated Kitty House, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
Unlike some metal and wooden houses, this cat shelter is made from soft material and uses hook and loop closures that make it quick and easy to set up. It requires a three-prong outlet and should be placed in a weather-safe area since the exterior isn't completely waterproof.
"Last year, I saw this cat house with a warmer and purchased it. It was perfect and nice looking. I did not notice a spike in the electric bill either," wrote one five-star reviewer. "There is an electric pad inside that warms a bit when she lays on it. It doesn't keep the house warm 24/7, but rather keeps the cat warm."
Now is the time to purchase a heated cat house while it's on sale for 30 percent off. The deal won't last long, so be sure to order one before it goes back to its original price of $100. Whether you're using it for your outdoor cats or neighborhood strays, it'll keep your furry friends safe and warm all winter.
