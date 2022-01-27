More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers back this heated cat bed with perfect five-star ratings and claim it's "worth every penny." The hut measures 19 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 17 inches tall, making it ideal for one or multiple cats. To avoid potential fire hazards, the shelter includes a warming cat bed that's water-resistant and meets USA electrical safety standards. The heating pad is always on when plugged in and uses dual thermostats to warm your kitty to their natural body temperature. (Note that the bed won't feel warm to the touch unless your cat is actively using the bed.) It also features removable clear door flaps on both exits to accommodate various seasons and different feline personalities, as some cats prefer completely enclosed spaces while others might be too timid to enter.