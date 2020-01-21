Dog Owners Say Their Pups Are Obsessed with This Bacon-Scented Chew Toy — and It’s Under $3

Hartz Dura

Many dog owners have just accepted the fact that their pups will ultimately destroy each and every toy within minutes of taking it out of the package. But if you’re one of those people, you’re in luck. Amazon shoppers claim to have discovered a “sturdy, thick, and durable” chew toy that holds up well, even through hours of play every day. And the (second) best part? It smells like bacon.

The Hartz Dura Bacon-Scented Dog Toy is currently the overall best-selling dog toy on the site with over 1,600 five-star reviews. The toy comes in a few different shapes, including a ball and a bone, ranging in size from small to large. Each has a latex exterior and a squeaker inside, too. While the toys usually retail up to $7, you can score one for as low as $2 right now depending on the size and shape you pick.

Dog owners are incredibly happy with the toy, raving that their pups are obsessed with everything about it, from its buoyant bounce to the glorious bacon scent.

“I finally found a ball that my dog cannot destroy. I have a half pit and half collie, almost one-year-old girl, and she chews up all of her toys. You name it… this reviewer bought it. Nothing withstood her aggressive chewing on toys,” one shopper wrote. “I subscribed for one [of these toys] to be sent each month because they are THAT amazing. My Bella loves it and carries it with her everywhere she goes.”

Customers note that they’ve purchased multiple Hartz Dura Play Bacon-Scented Dog Toys thanks to their low price, even though the extras aren’t needed. “The original is still going strong…[but] every dog owner should have a few of these!” another reviewer said.

Hartz also makes an equally raved about (and affordable) bacon-scented dental chew toy, which helps keep teeth and gums clean.

At a price point that’s under $3, the Hartz Dura Play Bacon-Scented Dog Toy sounds like the affordable toy both you and your pup need in your lives!