Harry Styles Watched a Stranger's Dog as They Ran into Restaurant to Pick Up Order: 'What a Guy'

In case you needed evidence that Harry Styles in a stand-up guy — here’s some pet-approved proof!

Prompted by a Twitter thread that encouraged people to share their “most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction,” Reuters sports correspondent Rory Carroll shared a run-in with the “Lights Up” singer from January 2018 in which Styles acted as a good Samaritan.

“I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy,” Carroll said in the Twitter thread, even including a photo of Styles holding onto his pooch’s leash outside of the Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village.

“Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in,” Carroll added. “What a guy.”

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

Styles, 25, has certainly been busy since the interaction with Carroll two years ago — he just released his latest, chart-topping album, Fine Line, in December — but he hasn’t stopped doling out random acts of kindness.

Just this weekend, Styles left a $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill after picking up the check while on vacation in Anguilla with longtime pal James Corden and Adele.

“Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the employee said on Instagram, alongside a photo of the bill. Styles also added a handwritten note on the receipt, saying, “Happy new year!”

Image zoom Harry Styles Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty

The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner even posed for a photo with a waitress, which Corden photobombed.

“Great night with great peeps @j_corden @harrystyles! Salud!” the employee wrote alongside one group photo, captioning another picture, “@harrystyles being the best person he can ever be… @j_corden photobombing!??? For real?”

The former One Directioner kicks off his Love on Tour in the U.K. on April 15.