Magical New Harry Potter Pet Collection Lets Dog Owners Pick Their Pup's Hogwarts House

Regardless of whether your dog is a Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, or Slytherin, they will find something enchanting in this new collection at PetSmart

Ever wish your dog could get a few seconds under the sorting hat? Now they can!

In celebration of the first Harry Potter film's 20th anniversary, Warner Brothers and Fetch for Pets have teamed up to create a PetSmart collection of enchanting pet products. The first-ever Harry Potter collection of products for pets!

The initial line to come from this exciting collection is packed with toys, apparel, and collars for Potter-loving pooches and will be available for purchase exclusively at PetSmart for a limited time.

PEOPLE has the first look at the new Harry Potter product line, and dog owners will be happy to know that they can finally figure out what Hogwarts' house their canine belongs in, thanks to the collection's sorting hat toy.

Once you know if your pooch should be in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw, then you can deck them out in the appropriate gear. The Harry Potter pet collection includes sweaters, tennis balls, and collars emblazoned with the houses' crests and colors.

For those canines (and their owners) who adore all things Harry Potter, there are also toys that highlight magical objects from the movies, like the soaring Nimbus 2000 rope tug toy.

"It is an honor to be entrusted to create the first-ever Harry Potter collection for pets," Shayna Rabhan, Fetch for Pets director of product development, said in a statement. "We've gone through countless iterations to develop the perfect line of products that truly captures the intangible magic of Harry Potter. We are thrilled to finally see it come to life on the shelves at PetSmart this holiday season."