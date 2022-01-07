Amazon's Best-Selling Ice Melt Is Safe for Your Pet's Paws, and Shoppers Call It 'a Lifesaver After a Storm'
Depending on where you live, you may have just experienced your first big snowstorm of the season. That means it's time to pull out your shovel and ice melt to clear your walkway or driveway. But if you have pets, you may be worried about salt getting into their paws. Luckily, there's an option that will keep their paws safe: the Harris Kind Melt pet-friendly ice melter on Amazon.
The pet-safe ice melt is made from 100 percent magnesium chloride that won't irritate your pet's skin, and it comes in round pellets rather than uneven pointy crystals that could puncture their paw pads. It works at temperatures down to -13 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's less harmful to the environment than traditional salt. You can buy the ice melt in a 10-pound bag or a 15-pound bucket with a scoop.
Buy It! Harris Kind Melt, $36.99; amazon.com
The Harris ice melt is the best-seller in Amazon's snow and ice melters category, and in the reviews section, more than 2,600 shoppers have given the pet-friendly salt a five-star rating. "My dog's paws were quite sensitive to regular ice melt," one wrote. "This product worked quickly and did not bother her paws at all. It's also nice to know that I am not tracking something harmful into the house when I get a bit of it in the soles of my shoes."
"I had used another brand of pet-safe ice melt last year. This one by Harris is far superior at melting ice and keeping the area ice free," another reviewer said. "Water drips off my roof onto my front steps and used [to] freeze. As long as I keep a layer of this product down, that has stopped happening."
A third shopper even called the ice melt "a lifesaver after a storm," adding that it's "safe for my pets' feet and effectively melts ice and snow, providing safety and accessibility."
With such high praise, we're confident the Harris Kind Met will keep both you and your pets safe from harsh weather conditions this winter.
