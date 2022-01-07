Amazon's Best-Selling Ice Melt Is Safe for Your Pet's Paws, and Shoppers Call It 'a Lifesaver After a Storm'

The Harris ice melt is the best-seller in Amazon's snow and ice melters category, and in the reviews section, more than 2,600 shoppers have given the pet-friendly salt a five-star rating. "My dog's paws were quite sensitive to regular ice melt," one wrote. "This product worked quickly and did not bother her paws at all. It's also nice to know that I am not tracking something harmful into the house when I get a bit of it in the soles of my shoes."