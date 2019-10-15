Instagram Dachshund Dog Finds Fame for Perfectly and Adorably Balancing Objects on His Head

Image zoom SWNS

This dog has one unusually Insta-worthy skill — and the internet is taking notice.

Nicknamed Harlso the Balancing Hound, this dachshund has a knack for balancing all sorts of object on his head, from succulents to soccer balls, cups of coffee to slices of pizza.

Harlso’s owner, 30-year-old Paul Lavery of Belfast, Ireland, discovered the hidden talent after he placed a toy on the pup’s head one day, watching as Harlso didn’t falter. “For us, we didn’t know he knew any tricks, we tried teaching him to sit, lie down, roll over and he wasn’t interested,” Lavery said, according to SWNS reporting.

Once they learned of their dog’s unique skill set, Lavery and his partner Jen Scott, 29, created social media accounts for Harlso. Today, the pooch’s Instagram has surpassed 100,000 followers. “It really started growing quite quickly,” Lavery said of Harlso’s viral popularity. “We never expected it to take it off.”

For those concerned with Harlso’s well-being as he steadies new items on his noggin, Lavery assures he never uses anything “too heavy [or] too dangerous.”

“It’s amazing because when he was balancing things it used to surprise us, but he can balance almost anything, and 99 percent of the time he manages to do it the first time,” Lavery says.

The level-headed pup has not only taken over Instagram, but has made several television appearances and even inspired a calendar, with the balanced objects coordinated to the theme of each month.

Lavery — who believes his dog’s rare talent isn’t one that can be taught — doesn’t know when Harlso will give up on his balancing abilities: “One day he might decide to just stop,” he said.