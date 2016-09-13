Harambe McHarambeface Is a Name a Fake Website Created for a Fake Baby Gorilla

A story about a newborn gorilla with a wild new name is a hoax, Gizmodo reports

Heard the one about Harambe McHarambeface? It’s the newest hoax heard ’round the internet.

According to Gizmodo, a story about a zoo in China holding an online contest to name its newborn gorilla was concocted by a fake website created on Friday and called The Boston Leader.

The newbie website posted a story about the zoo’s contest being hijacked by people who submitted a wild suggestion for the baby animal’s new name: Harambe McHarambeface, a nod to both the boat the internet named “Boaty McBoatyface” and Harambe the gorilla, who was shot at an Ohio zoo earlier this year when a boy fell into his enclosure.

Harambe McHarambeface — say that three times real fast — snagged 93 percent of the total votes said the fake story, which has since been deleted.