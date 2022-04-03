Happy the border collie mix puppy is now up for adoption at the From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, according the Channel 3 Eyewitness News

Puppy Who Lost a Leg After Being Trampled By a Horse Is 'Starting to Get a Hang of 3 Feet'

Happy won't let anything get him down!

This Wednesday, the From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, shared a sad story of one of their puppies on Facebook.

"Hello, my name is Happy. I am a 5 ½ week old 5 lbs. male border collie mix," the caption read. "3 days ago I was stepped on by a horse and broke my leg ... the rescue vet couldn't repair my leg so it had to be amputated."

In the picture, the black and white border collie mix has one of his front legs stitched up while standing tall on the other three. The puppy also has a toy Woodstock next to him, showing just how small Happy is (in an obvious nod to his Snoopy looks).

On Thursday, however, the animal shelter gave a positive update on how Happy is recovering after major surgery. "This is Happy 2 days after surgery," the video caption read, "starting to get the hang of three feet."

According to Channel 3 Eyewitness News, Happy is now up for adoption at the animal shelter.

In another inspiring animal story out of the midwest, an Amazon delivery driver came to the rescue of a cat recently after an unknown individual tossed the pet out of a car window in front of his vehicle in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.

The unidentified driver witnessed the cat being "thrown out of the car window of the car right ahead of him. So he stopped, pulled over, bent down, and she came right to him," Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes owner Lori Sandahl told KCCI.

The cat was brought to Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes by the driver, where she is now doing "amazing," according to Sandahl.

"She has been handled a lot, obviously. The way she is loving on me, rubbing on me," she added. "There is no aggression or anything."

It remains unclear why the cat was tossed out of the car, but Sandahl hopes she can find a new home for the feline after the pet undergoes a veterinary checkup and quarantine period.