Ready or not, Halloween is right around the corner, and while you might already have figured out your own costume (or several) for the occasion, don't forget to pick up a festive outfit for your dog or cat to wear, too. After all, is there anything cuter than your dog or cat wearing a Halloween pet costume and playing with an array of toys to get them in on all the holiday fun?

You can find tons of adorable costumes meant for dogs and cats, along with plenty of fun pet toys designed to reflect the Halloween spirit at popular retailers such as Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Chewy. The costumes come in a range of sizes, styles, materials, and are all under $20, so you can surely find at least one that fits your pet's specific needs. As for the toys, you'll be hard-pressed to find a dog or cat who doesn't immediately love any and all Halloween-themed goodies.

So before October 31 rolls around (and it's coming up fast!), make sure to peruse this list below to find costumes and toys perfect for your pet. And hey, maybe you'll even get inspired by the looks you see here and end up rocking a matching costume with your dog or cat this Halloween.

Dog and Cat Halloween Costumes and Shirts Under $20

Hyde and Eek! Boutique Monster Halloween Dog and Cat Costume, $12.99; target.com

Rypet Dog Bat Wings Costume, $16.49; amazon.com

Vibrant Life Halloween Dog and Cat Dinosaur Costume, $11.97; walmart.com

Fitwarm Hocus Pocus Y'all Halloween Dog Tulle Dress, $13.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Frisco Happy Cow Dog and Cat Costume, $16.99; chewy.com

OMG Adorables Lion Mane Costume for Cat, $11.99 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Candy Corn Boo Dog and Cat Sweater, $13; target.com

Vibrant Life Halloween Dog and Cat Bumble Bee Costume, $11.97; walmart.com

Frisco Bread Cat Costume, $7.99; chewy.com

There are so many great costumes for dogs and cats that will surely bring a smile to trick-or-treaters' faces when they come by to get some candy. There is a ridiculously cute dinosaur costume that ranges in sizes from XS to L, complete with a headpiece and scaly back, for just $12. The outfit can be worn by either a dog or cat and features a hook and loop closure around the neck and a wide elastic with hook and loop fastener for a comfortable, adjustable fit around your pet's belly, too. The headpiece also has a hook and loop closure under the chin. Plus, the whole ensemble has easy leash access.

It's no wonder shoppers have nothing but praise for the easy-to-take-on-and-off "high-quality costume," specifically the fabric that is "well stitched and not flimsy."

Walmart

Buy It! Vibrant Life Halloween Dog and Cat Dinosaur Costume, $11.97; walmart.com

If you prefer a Halloween pet look that's not quite as costume-like, also make sure to check out this adorable candy corn-inspired ″Boo!″ sweater. Coming in at $13, the pull-on, full-body sweater is good for both dogs and cats and features white, orange, and yellow stripes with black sequin letters spelling out the word, "Boo." The sweater is best for smaller pups and cats who are up to 10 pounds.

"I've had this sweater for two years now and can't wait to put it on my dog going into year three," wrote one reviewer. This is such good quality… and still looks brand new."

Target

Buy It! Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Candy Corn Boo Dog and Cat Sweater, $13; target.com

Dog and Cat Halloween Toys Under $20

Halloween Multipet Loofa Striped Dog Toy, $2.99; target.com

Petlinks 4-Set Bundle Halloween Cat Toys; $10.17; amazon.com

Frisco Halloween Haunted Shack Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $16.98; chewy.com

Pleaseedo Halloween Plush Squeaky Dog Toys, $17.85; amazon.com

Papaba Pumpkin Cat Toy, $6.79; walmart.com

Multipet Loofa Skeleton Halloween Dog Toy, $2.99; target.com

Griggles Griggles Emoji Candy Corn Plush Halloween Dog Toys, $18.52; walmart.com

FRISCO Halloween Spooky Cute Ghost Plush Cat Toy with Catnip, $5.98; chewy.com

Zippypaws Halloween Spiderz Small Dog Toy, $8.99; target.com

Frisco Halloween Cat Tracks Cat Toy, $14.98; chewy.com

So many toys that will not only keep your pets entertained for hours, but will coincide with any and all Halloween decor you may already have up throughout your home are available right now, too. For all the dog owners out there, take a look at this haunted shack hide-and-seek dog puzzle toy, which comes with three on-theme squeaky plush toys: a ghost, a skeleton, and a black cat. The plush fabric is easy on your dog's mouth and easy to carry, too.

"My doggo can spend half an hour playing with this toy at a time," one shopper wrote. "I stuff it with the little toys and treats and she loves it."

Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Halloween Haunted Shack Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $16.98; chewy.com

As for cat parents out there, don't miss this Halloween-themed set that comes with three different toys, two purple and black bats, a crow, and a bride of Frankenstein toy. They feature long faux fur soft plush, crinkly iridescent fabric, and fuzzy fluff and are filled with catnip, so your cat will be occupied for quite some time. And at just $10, it's no wonder shoppers have called this pack "such a good deal."

Amazon

Buy It! Petlinks 4-Set Bundle Halloween Cat Toys; $10.17; amazon.com

Check out our full list of Halloween pet costumes and toys, so your dogs and cats can be a part of all the holiday fun this month.

