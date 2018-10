What’s cuter than baby animals? Baby animals in costume. Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, is looking for homes for these festive furry friends.

The shelter is so driven to find loving homes for these residents that they are offering a special discount on adoption fees. If you bring your Halloween candy haul to Helen Woodward Animal Center between Nov. 1 to 4 of this year, you will get $10 off your adoption fee for every 50 pieces of candy.

So if this devilishly handsome devil dog — a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix named Grim — or any of these other pets seem right for you, come to Helen Woodward Animal Center and trade your sweets for something even sweeter.