Hallmark Channel Will Not Air 2022 Kitten Bowl Ahead of the Super Bowl

“We are not currently developing original animal-centric programming,” the network said in part in a statement on social media

The 2022 Kitten Bowl, which was originally slated to air on the Hallmark Channel on Super Bowl Sunday, has been canceled.

"While we are not currently developing original animal-centric programming, Hallmark Channel is pleased to support partners like North Shore Animal League America as part of our commitment to social responsibility initiatives," a network rep said in a statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 5 after a fan asked about Sunday's lineup.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Hallmark Channel/Crown Media and North Shore Animal League America was not immediately returned.

Hallmark Channel

"Hallmark Channel made the decision not to move forward with Kitten Bowl this year and, while we miss working on this lifesaving program with them, we are grateful for their recent donation of $25,000 for #BettyWhiteChallenge and hopeful that Kitten Bowl will return in the future," Joanne Yohannan, senior vice president of operations at North Shore Animal League America, said in a statement to Variety on Monday.

While many fans were bummed about the Kitten Bowl's cancellation, Bill Abbott, former president/CEO of Hallmark parent company Crown Media and current president/CEO at GAC Family, also expressed his disappointment upon hearing the news.

Abbott and GAC are reportedly eying the program to add to its lineup in 2023, Variety reports.

"Kitten Bowl was a passion project that everyone involved will always be deeply proud to have been a part of. Grateful we were able to find fur-ever homes for so many," Abbott — who was an integral part of the Kitten Bowl's success over the years before he exited the network in 2020 — wrote on Twitter on Sunday.