Halle Berry Jokes That She Taught Her Dogs How to Talk: 'If You Train Them Long and Hard Enough'

Halle Berry has talking pooches!

The actress teased that she taught her dogs how to talk after her extensive dog training for her role in the latest John Wick film while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Although the Oscar-winning actress was there to promote John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, most of the attention was centered on Berry’s training with Belgian Malinois dogs over the last six months.

The 52-year-old told Fallon that she trained for two to three hours a day while preparing for the action movie, and described the breed as “aggressive, cuddly, ferocious and loyal.”

“I learned so much about dog training,” Berry told Fallon. “I taught my dogs so many things I learned from the trainers.”

“I had to be able to command these dogs on set,” Berry said of the breed.

Belgian Malinois are used as drug and bomb-sniffing dogs in police work and are also used in search and rescue missions. The U.S. Secret Service actually employ the breed to guard the White House grounds.

“If you really train them long and hard enough, you can teach a dog to speak. I got my dog to talk,” teased Berry.

Fallon then played a clip of Berry’s Labradoodle dog talking in a deep voice and admitting to being in the “doghouse” for eating two hamburgers.

“They were for the kids,” the dog said in reference to Halle’s five-year-old son, Maceo, and 11-year-old daughter, Nahla.

Halle eventually revealed the video was from a phone app called My Talking Pet.

While the dog training was an enjoyable part of preparing for her role, Berry told the late night host that she actually broke three ribs while training for stunts for the film.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17.