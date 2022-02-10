Halle Berry Surrounds Herself with Adoptable Kittens for Adorable Ad Airing During Puppy Bowl

Halle Berry teamed up with Caesars Sportsbook and Best Friends Animal Society for a Super Bowl Sunday spot all about kittens that will air during the 2022 Puppy Bowl

Halle Berry is a new kind of Catwoman in her upcoming ad with Caesars Sportsbook and Best Friends Animal Society, which is set to air during Super Bowl Sunday's other big game — the 2022 Puppy Bowl.

In the 30-second spot, Berry, 55, sits on the floor surrounded by plush pillows and fluffy kittens. The actress giggles as she plays with the baby cats — all adoptable kittens from Best Friends Animal Society — before encouraging viewers to "foster a kitten, for real."

Berry, Caesars Sportsbook, and Best Friends Animal Society teamed up on the ad to encourage animal lovers to foster pets waiting to be adopted, so shelters have a better chance to find homes for all their rescue animals.

"It was special working with kittens, and I'm so glad that we could support such a good cause while making a fun spot with Caesars," Halle Berry said in a statement about the spot obtained by PEOPLE.

This is far from Berry's first time helping felines. In 2020, the star assisted a shelter cat, also named Halle Berry, by tweeting out the pet's adoption information to her over 600,000 followers.

According to a release from Best Friends Animal Society, Berry's Puppy Bowl ad kicks off the animal welfare organization's national campaign to help shelters expecting an influx of intakes due to "kitten season" — when thousands of newborn stray kittens start overcrowding shelters nationwide — by encouraging fostering.

"We are excited that the millions of Americans tuning into the Puppy Bowl will see a kitten from Best Friends Animal Society and learn about the plight of these adorable pets who can't find permanent, loving homes," Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, said in the nonprofit's release. "With kitten season right around the corner, we are asking everyone nationwide to raise their hands to help. Whether you're looking to post the ultimate cute on social media, need a daily dose of fun and silliness, or simply want to save lives and provide a kitten with a happy and healthy future, you can sign up to become a foster family today."