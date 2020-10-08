Halle Berry is looking out for a cat who shares her name

Halle Berry Wants You to Adopt this Adorable Rescue Cat Who Is Also Named Halle Berry

Halle Berry to the rescue!

After learning that there was a cat out there who shared her name — and was in need of a new home — the actress, 54, who famously showed off her feline side in the 2004 film Catwoman, sprang into social media action.

"This is Halle Berry," the Michigan Humane Society wrote on Twitter, alongside two photos of an adorable black-and-white feline.

Making it clear that the cat was a big fan of the actress, they humorously added, "she will not tolerate any @halleberry as Catwoman slander."

"Meet Halle (the cat) at our adoption center in Howell. No appointment is necessary but please wear a mask," they added.

Within an hour after the shelter posted about the cat, Berry — a noted animal lover — shared the message on her own Twitter account, adding a series of exclamation marks.

In addition to the adorable photos, the humane society also shared a link where potential cat owners can learn more about the feline, who is currently living at the Livingston County Center for Animal Care.

"Halle Berry is a sweet quiet girl looking for a calm home," they wrote of the 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix, who weighs 12 lbs.

"We don't know if she has a history with children or dogs, so a slow introduction would be best. She has lived with cats in the past, and has gotten along with other cats here at the shelter as well," the animal care center added. "New situations can be scary for her, but once she settles in she loves attention!"

Over the summer, Dennis Quaid also stepped in to help an animal in need who shared his name.

The Parent Trap actor adopted Dennis Quaid the black cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society, local Virginia news station WSLS reported at the time.