Hairy Potter, Is That You? Horses In Costume!
HALF-BLOOD PRINCE
Did someone cast a spell on Harry Potter and turn the boy wizard into a horse? No, it’s just a horse in a fantastic costume by the Horse Tailor, Costa Rica’s Donatella Cafaz.
LIGHTNING STRIKES
For 10 years, Cafaz has been designing saddle pads, traveling boots and custom costumes for horses. She’s made thousands of costumes and has clients all over the world, including Tazmania, England and the U.S.
COWARDLY LION, WITH HOOVES
While The Wizard of Oz might not have had Dorothy riding on the Cowardly Lion’s back, this little Dorothy doesn’t have to play by the rules. Cafaz tells PEOPLEPets.com that many of her clients are children, “so it’s funny work.”
BAT-HORSE AND ROBIN
POW! BAM! ZONK! Who needs a souped-up superhero car like the batmobile when you’re a horse?
STRAWBERRY ELF
Think this little one has a chance at winning the Tiniest, Cutest Horse Pageant? It’s a longshot, but …
ROBOTS IN DISGUISE
Very clever, Transformers. Trying to fool us into thinking you’re a horse and a small child! Ha!
TEAM HOGWARTS
Of course the one with the braided mane is friends with Hermione.