Hairy Potter, Is That You? Horses In Costume!

Costa Rica's Horse Tailor makes custom pieces for equine clients around the world
By People Staff Updated January 04, 2022 05:21 PM

1 of 7

HALF-BLOOD PRINCE

Did someone cast a spell on Harry Potter and turn the boy wizard into a horse? No, it’s just a horse in a fantastic costume by the Horse Tailor, Costa Rica’s Donatella Cafaz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

LIGHTNING STRIKES

For 10 years, Cafaz has been designing saddle pads, traveling boots and custom costumes for horses. She’s made thousands of costumes and has clients all over the world, including Tazmania, England and the U.S.

3 of 7

COWARDLY LION, WITH HOOVES

Credit: Fame

While The Wizard of Oz might not have had Dorothy riding on the Cowardly Lion’s back, this little Dorothy doesn’t have to play by the rules. Cafaz tells PEOPLEPets.com that many of her clients are children, “so it’s funny work.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

BAT-HORSE AND ROBIN

Credit: Fame

POW! BAM! ZONK! Who needs a souped-up superhero car like the batmobile when you’re a horse?

Advertisement

5 of 7

STRAWBERRY ELF

Think this little one has a chance at winning the Tiniest, Cutest Horse Pageant? It’s a longshot, but …

6 of 7

ROBOTS IN DISGUISE

Credit: Fame

Very clever, Transformers. Trying to fool us into thinking you’re a horse and a small child! Ha!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

TEAM HOGWARTS

Credit: Fame

Of course the one with the braided mane is friends with Hermione.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff