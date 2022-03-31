The Hawkeye star also owns a Yorkshire terrier named Martini, who joined her family in early 2020

Hailee Steinfeld Reveals That She Has Added a Second Dog to Her Fur Family: 'Meet Brando'

Hailee Steinfeld has added a new four-legged friend to the family!

The 25-year-old actress introduced her handsome puppy to her Instagram followers on Wednesday alongside a trio of mirror selfies featuring Steinfeld and the dog.

In each photo, Steinfeld holds the puppy up to her face — giving him a kiss in one sweet shot — as she cradles him lovingly on camera.

"Meet brando," the Hawkeye star captioned her post showing off the adorable dog with black fur and brown spots on his face, ears, and chest.

Steinfeld's brother Griffin Steinfeld couldn't contain himself upon seeing the photo, writing, "There he isssssss" in the comment section.

Tennis star Serena Williams also chimed in with, "I love him," while model Lauren Jauregui simply wrote, "Oh🥺."

Brando is the second small dog to join Steinfeld's fur family. The singer also owns a Yorkshire terrier named Martini, who looks like Brando. Steinfeld brought Martini home when the pet was a puppy in early 2020.

Steinfeld created an Instagram page for Martini, which she actively posted on through 2021. (She has yet to post on the page in 2022.)

After announcing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2021 that she was "almost done" with new music, the singer told Cosmopolitan about how her recent work reflects her current mindset in life.

"I'm in a place right now where I'm pretty sure I know what I want for me, in relation­ships, work, and life in general," she explained at the time. "So that's what I'm after. I'm painting the picture of what all that looks like."

As for what exactly she wants in a relationship, Steinfeld told the outlet, "I want a partner who is, first and foremost, loyal and honest but confident in themselves and able to do their thing while I do mine. It's weird talking about it because it's been in my head for so long."