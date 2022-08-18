Gus Kenworthy Shows Off Injuries from Playing with His Dog, Jokes 'Swipe To See The Other Guy'

Gus Kenworthy is on the injured list.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the Olympic silver medalist, 30, showed off some scratches he sustained after playtime with his dog Frank apparently got a little too aggressive. "Swipe to see the other guy… 🥊🤕," Kenworthy captioned the photos.

He sported a long red scratch on his arm, which Kenworthy showed off in a selfie, along with two other marks above and below his eye. Frank looked perfectly innocent in the second photo, lifting up his head from under the bed covers.

Kenworthy opened up about his pups to New York Magazine's The Strategist earlier this year, describing Frank as "a terrier mix who's white and scruffy."

The freestyle skier and ex-boyfriend Matthew Wilkas also adopted his Jindo mix Birdie from a South Korean dog meat farm, after he competed there in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Two months earlier, their dog Beemo died of a heart condition, after they rescued her from the same farm.

A self-described "dog dad," Kenworthy often shares photos of his dogs, most recently cuddling in a snap with both Frank and Birdie. "This is what retirement looks like," he wrote in the caption.

He and Birdie also celebrated National Dog Day last August by posing alongside other "Insta-famous dogfluencers" in a calendar to raise awareness for pet adoption.

Earlier this year, Kenworthy guest judged Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, kicking off the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which also marked his final time competing in the coveted games.

Kenworthy previously admitted to PEOPLE that he was "contemplating being done" with the sport as far back as 2018, before deciding to use his dual citizenship to compete with Team Great Britain.

"They say you're only as good as last performance, and so sometimes it's hard to walk away if you didn't have the performance that you think you did," he said. "Obviously that saying's not true, and every athlete's career is a series of highs and lows, and they're not summed up to one moment."

"I'm excited to kind of give it one more, and do the best I can. And it would be incredible to medal, but I'm just looking forward to having a good performance and then getting to walk away with my head held high," Kenworthy added.