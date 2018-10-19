Gus Kenworthy to Give Out First Streamy Award for Dogs: They 'Do So Much for Us Every Day'

It’s where the best of Internet gather to celebrate each other — and now pooches are joining the party.

For the first time ever, The Streamy Awards has a category that is going to the dogs. This year The Streamys will include the “Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor.”

Three worthy canines are nominated for the prize:

Louboutina (#LoubieForStreamys)

This New York-based golden retriever is know for giving out hugs to passersby in need of a pick-me-up, making the Big Apple a little brighter.

Pierre Don’t Care (#PierreForStreamys)

Pierre is a French bulldog and therapy pet who helps travelers destress as part of LAX’s Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUP) program.

Todd the Hero Dog (#ToddForStreamys)

A very good boy, Todd saved his owner from a rattlesnake bite. The golden retriever took the bite himself, jumping in front of his owner when the snake lunged for the human.

All of the pooches picked as nominees were chosen for their bravery and loyalty. Whichever dog wins will get the honor and also the opportunity to shake paws with Gus Kenworthy.

The Olympic freestyle skier and devout dog lover will be presenting the new award at The Streamys, which will take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

“Dogs do so much for us every single day, it’s exciting to get to honor some dogs.” Kenworthy, 27, tells PEOPLE about the award he will be presenting at the online video award show.

While Kenworthy thinks all of the nominated pups are worthy of the prize, he couldn’t help but notice one pup is absent from the list: his own pooch, Birdie.

Sweet, gentle, bright orange Birdie, a Korean dog meat rescue with an Instagram of her own, is what keeps Kenworthy from “snoozing the alarm or being lazy.”

“I think if they could have a write-in ballot and put Birdie on there, she would probably win,” the proud dog dad jokes. “She was a little annoyed to not be nominated.”

Kenworthy adds that it would be a bit “nepotistic” to include his own dog in the competition, so Birdie will settle for a Nobel Peace Prize instead (we kid).

Overall, the athlete is excited about The Streamys starting the trend of giving dogs awards usually reserved for humans.

“It’s a simple thing that is going to make people smile,” Kenworthy says. “At the end of the day anything that brings joy into people’s lives is a good thing.”

Fans can vote for their favorite of the three dogs once per day by tweeting the hashtag for their favorite finalist. Voting will close on Friday, Oct. 19, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

For more information on how to tune in to The Streamys on Oct. 22, visit the award show’s website.