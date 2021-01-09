The pup is the first pit bull to be adopted in Denver since 1989, when a ban on the dog breed was put in place

Gumdrop the Dog Becomes First Pit Bull to Be Adopted in Denver After Repeal of Decades-Long Breed Ban

A 3-year-old dog from an animal shelter in Denver has made history after becoming the first pit bull in the city to be adopted in over 30 years.

Gumdrop, who has been renamed Odin by his new family, is the first pit bull to be adopted in Denver since 1989, Denver Department of Public Health & Environment spokesperson Kyle Wagner tells PEOPLE.

The grey-and-white pup was adopted on Tuesday after pit bulls were legalized following the repeal of a decades-long ban on the breed.

According to Wagner, the pooch was found as a stray on Dec. 17 and taken to VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, where veterinarians determined he did not have microchip identification.

The dog was put legal adoption on Jan. 2 after a five-day hold at the Denver Animal Shelter and no one came forward to claim him.

The adopting family, who hails from Colorado Springs, saw Odin's photo and drove an hour to meet him, according to Wagner. The family has an infant child and no other pets.

"We are so excited to celebrate the first Pit Bull adoption since the new breed ordinance! 🎉🎉🎉❤️ ⁠," the Denver Animal Shelter announced on Facebook earlier this week. "Gumdrop was so happy to go home with his new family! Today is a day of celebration! 🙌😍❤️🐶 ."

Denver residents voted to lift the city's longstanding ban on pit bulls last year, with the ballot measure overwhelmingly passing with 64.5 percent, according to The Denver Post.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, residents can now own or keep pit bulls and other restricted breeds — such as American Staffordshire Terrier and Staffordshire Bull Terrier — provided that they obtain a permit and have their pet microchipped.

The new ordinance also requires pit bill owners — who are limited to two pit bulls per home — to pay a higher fee than is set for other breeds, to maintain appropriate paperwork for their dog, and to have no issues with the pit bull for three years.