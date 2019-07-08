Mysterious 'Orange Bird' Found in England Turns Out to Be a Confused Seagull Covered in Curry

Image zoom

It’s a case of mistaken identity, thanks, in part, to a large dose of curry.

According to a Facebook post from the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Haddenham, England, several Good Samaritans recently called the facility “to say they had picked up an orange bird,” after noticing the animal struggling on the side of a major road.

“We had no idea what to expect – and would never have guessed at this!” the wildlife hospital added along with photos of the bold-colored bird that the animal lovers dropped off.

While the do-gooders who dropped the bird off didn’t know what the mysterious orange flier was, the staff at the wildlife hopsital quickly figured out the riddle. The bird was a herring gull that had found itself in a messy (and tasty) predicament.

“He had somehow gotten himself covered in curry or turmeric! It was all over his feathers, preventing him from flying properly. We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant color and pungent smell, he was healthy,” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

To help the fragrant flapper fly again, Tiggywinkles gave the bird a long bath, which eventually removed the curry and the bird’s orange coloring. After getting cleaned up, the gull was given the name Vinny — a nod to Vindaloo curry.

Vinny is currently resting his wings at the animal hospital and will likely be released back into the wild “very soon.”