Molly, a guinea pig from Hungary, now holds the record of most slam dunks — four — made by a guinea pig in 30 seconds

Hungarian Guinea Pig Swishes Her Way to Guinness World Record for Most Slam Dunks

Move over, Air Bud, there's a new animal sports star in town!

A slam-dunking guinea pig named Molly is taking over the internet — and the Guinness Book of World Records. On June 2, Guinness World Records shared that Molly broke the record for the most basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds by a guinea pig by sinking four baskets in half a minute. The auburn and black guinea pig achieved the confirmed record-breaking basketball session in November.

Molly lives in Dombóvár, Hungary, with her owner Emma Müller, who says basketball is the pet's passion. Molly can even beat her own record with eight dunks in 30 seconds on a good day.

"Molly absolutely loves to play basketball," Müller told Guinness at the time of Molly's accomplishment.

The marvelous Molly even scored a spot on the Guinness World Record Instagram page, where she shows off her slamming skills.

In a video Müller posted to YouTube, Molly eagerly grabs guinea-pig-sized plastic balls and brings them down her homemade court to a mini basket, where she proudly dunks again and again with style and flair.

In the background, Müller gives her instructions, which Molly gladly follows, soaking up her owner's praise as she awaits her next challenge.

"Good! Go back, go back," Müller tells Molly after every successful basket, coaching her to return to the line of balls and grab another.

In a Twitter post from March, Müller shared a snapshot of proud-looking Molly with her Guinness World Record certificate.

She told Guinness that training Molly for her athletic achievements gave the fast-moving guinea pig new stimuli and exercise.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there's more to caring for the little critters than may meet the eye. Guinea pigs, also known as cavies, need time outside their enclosures each day for activity and attention.